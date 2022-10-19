Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot

A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people.

Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.

When officers arrived, the victims told them what the suspect looked like and as more officers were on the way, they spotted someone who matched his description. They told him to stop, but he ran off.

"Officers were able to keep the man contained in an area. Officers and the Air Unit attempted to communicate with the man to give up peacefully, but he did not respond. Officers used less-lethal tools to encourage the man to comply. Officers used a K-9 to remove the man out of a confined area and to separate him from the firearm," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

He was detained and given medical aid.

No one was injured by the suspect, police say, but they wanted to pursue charges for having a gun pointed at them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK. As for the gun seen in the video, police say it was found at the scene and didn't detail if the gun was actually loaded.

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he'll be booked into jail. For now, he hasn't been identified.

In a video a witness took, you can see the suspect riding around the parking lot in circles. At a point, a car drove near the man and witnesses told the driver to back up and get away from him.

The suspect claimed there was someone hiding in a cooler at the store.

Watch full video: