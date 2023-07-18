Vandals target Walmart heiress's multimillion-dollar superyacht

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Vandals target Walmart heiress's multimillion-dollar superyacht

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 12:54PM
World
FOX TV Digital Team
Ibiza.jpg article

FILE-A an aerial view of a harbor in Ibiza. (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Two activists from an environmental group damaged a superyacht over the weekend in Ibiza that's owned by a billionaire heiress.

The protesters are members of Futuro Vegetal. In a video from the organization posted on Twitter Sunday, the activists are standing in front of the yacht and holding a poster that reads, "You consume others suffer." 

Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie reportedly owns the massive yacht named "Kaos." 

RELATED: Walmart plans for 65% of stores to be serviced by automated supply chains by 2026

According to Business Insider, the 361-foot luxury yacht is worth $300 million and features a swimming pool and aquarium. 

Another snippet from the video shows a section of Laurie's yacht spray-painted with red and black color. A caption in the social media post, translated into English, says "We can't go on like this, it's a matter of life and death. Listen to us, share our message!"

The incident reportedly was related to a protest against carbon emissions which Futuro Vegetal claims are the highest among the richest people in the world, CBS News reported. 

"The richest 1% of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50%," the pair is heard explaining in the video. 

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Walton Laurie has a net worth of $7.5 billion and is the youngest daughter of Walmart co-founder James "Bud" Walton.   She inherited her father's stake in the company when he died in 1995.

Nancy-Walton-Laurie.jpg

Nancy Walton Laurie. (Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Both activists in the video were detained on Sunday morning but were scheduled to be released Monday, Futuro Vegetal tweeted.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 