NY offering unvaccinated chance to win $5 million in exchange for COVID shot

By Kathy Carvajal
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 5 NY

Vax and scratch program

NY is offering a free, $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery ticket in exchange for getting vaccinated.

NEW YORK - In an effort to encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state is offering scratch-off lottery tickets and a chance to win $5 million. 

The tickets, which are typically sold for $20 at retailers, will be free. The 'Vax & Scratch' program will run May 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone over 18 years of age who gets their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at ten designated vaccination sites, see below, is eligible for a ticket. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

"You get a vaccination and you get a lottery ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier New York State Lottery," announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "The ‘Vax and Scratch’ ticket has a first place of $5 million, but a number of prizes that go down to $20. The chances of winning something in this program are one in nine that you win something. It is a very exciting lottery."

8,555, 224 New Yorkers or 53.5% of people 18+ are vaccinated.10,163,248 New Yorkers or 62.6% of those 18+ have had at least one shot.

As of Thursday, the statewide COVID positivity rate was 0.85%, the lowest since Sept. 11. There were 1,490 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. 18 deaths were reported on May 19.

NEW YORK CITY
Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY
Open:  8 AM – 8 PM

Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx NY

Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY

York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY
Open:  8 AM – 8 PM

LONG ISLAND
SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center
1500 Stony Brook Road
Stony Brook, NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK
State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY

HUDSON VALLEY
New York National Guard Armory
2 Quincy Place
Yonkers, NY
Open: 8 AM – 8 PM

WESTERN NEW YORK
University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo NY

MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta NY