Vehicle fire in Surprise slows traffic as crews work to clear the road

Updated 54 mins ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A vehicle fire in Surprise slowed traffic as crews worked to put out the fire and remove the car from the road Saturday, Aug. 15.

For unknown reasons, the fire broke out near Grand Avenue and Dysart Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic on eastbound US 60 must exit onto Dysart Road, ADOT advises until the scene is cleared. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

No further information is available.