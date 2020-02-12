Expand / Collapse search

Very good dog helps owner with his laundry in adorable video

Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Good dog helps owner out with the laundry

A very good boy helped his owner out with the laundry in a viral and adorable video.

DALLAS - One very good boy decided it was time to participate in housekeeping and surprised his owners by helping out with the laundry.

In a video posted on social media, dog owner Trey Foote carried a pile of laundry through his living room and up the stairs. He dropped a black sock and sarcastically asked his dog, Jonsi, to pick it up and bring it upstairs.

Jonsi, who had been lying comfortably on a couch, spotted the black sock, spent a few moments thinking about the request and then gave in. He got off the couch, picked the sock up with his mouth and took it upstairs to Foote.

“Oh – oh my God – he did it!” Foote said.

His wife, Gabbie Gaspard, shared the adorable moment on Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than 8 million times.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.