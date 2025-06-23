'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times

The Brief We're hearing the moment a 911 call was made for a murder at a Goodyear home that housed people seeking help for addictions in April 2025. Reno Caddo was ultimately stabbed 21 times, and the suspect, Glynn Peaches, claimed self-defense and pleaded not guilty to murder.



We're learning new details and are digging into police records of a deadly stabbing at a Goodyear home for people seeking help for addictions.

Many of the residents were Native American, and were being transported to a behavioral health clinic in Phoenix for services.

Reno Caddo & Glynn Peaches

What we know:

The family of the victim, Reno Caddo, not only wants justice, but accountability.

Whether that is accountability from the behavioral health provider that placed Caddo in a room with a convicted felon who once committed murder, or the state’s department of health for not knowing about the unlicensed group home.

Related article

The 911 call

On the night of April 12, 2025, the Goodyear Police Department received a call about unknown trouble from an employee at the home.

Dispatcher: "You heard a male say, ‘I killed him?'"

Employee: "Yes, and he’s beating on the body. I don’t know who it was."

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded and their interactions were caught on body cam.

Officer Pereida: "Do you live here or work here?"

Employee: "I work here."

The officers arrived at the two-story home near Indian School Road and Falcon Drive. Goodyear Police officers are led by the staffer who called 911, cautiously entering through the front door, up the stairs and into a bloody bathroom.

A man is standing in the bathroom in front of red-colored water before he’s immediately handcuffed by Goodyear Police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officer Peterson: "Put your hands behind your back."

The 260-page police report details what happened and what led up to the violence.

Officer Pereida: "We got one body upstairs and another male with injuries."

The suspect served 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and was released in 2023.

Officer Pereida: "What’s your name, dude?"

The suspect: "Glynn Peaches."

He's accused of fatally stabbing his roommate, 24-year-old Reno Caddo.

Officer Peterson: "I don’t know where the knife is, but we need a med cab."

Medics don’t seem to have a chance as Caddo is pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Peterson: "He’s uh, he’s gone."

Dig deeper:

The autopsy report says Caddo was stabbed 21 times, and police say Peaches claimed self-defense.

Caddo’s sister, Shamira, doesn't agree.

"Twenty-one times. That is intentional. It's not accidental. If it was three times, and ‘Oh my God, I accidentally stabbed him, and it ended bad.’ Like, yeah, that would have been understandable. But 21 times. That sounds very intentional," Shamira Caddo said.

According to Goodyear PD’s investigation, the owner of The Academy Behavioral Health and Wellness Clinic, located near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix, was questioned by investigators.

He told police that the five residents of the house paid a hundred bucks a week in rent and that this was not a group home, but they consistently took classes at the clinic.

One client of The Academy told police that Caddo and Peaches knew each other months before being transferred to the group home in Goodyear from a home in Laveen.

The same witness recalled Peaches saying he wanted to stab someone at the Laveen house, but thought he was just "talking out of his mouth," per the report, also saying treatment was paid for by AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid agency, and rent didn’t have to be paid.

A point of view walking through the crime scene reveals a barren second floor with inflated air mattresses and a lack of furniture. The group had just moved in less than two weeks earlier.

Goodyear Police also say the victim and suspect were drinking a bottle of Captain Morgan before the deadly stabbing.

FOX 10 reached out to The Academy for further comment, but has not gotten a response.

When we stopped by the clinic, the doors were locked.

Impact on Loved Ones:

How is Caddo's family dealing with this tragedy?

"We’re asking that question as why did this treatment facility allow them to consume alcohol, you know, and why didn't they have rules and regulations in place that sort of protected these individuals from that? And, you know, a lot of them go to these treatment facilities to get help, you know. My brother was one of them. He had issues that he was struggling with. He, you know, we weren't able to help him. So, he sought help elsewhere. It just ended. It just had a tragic ending. You come to terms with the fact that he's not here anymore. That really, as an elder sibling, that really hurts me," Shamira said.

Goodyear PD's report also reveals a text message sent from Peaches’ phone to a friend moments after the gruesome stabbing. It reads, "I killed another guy."

What's next:

It's important to note that The Academy has not been suspended by AHCCCS, and Goodyear’s report says the clinic’s CEO didn’t think he needed licensing through the city or the state’s department of health for that house, and did not agree with AZDHS that he was operating an "unlicensed group home."

The clinic is not under investigation.

Meanwhile, Peaches has pleaded not guilty to one charge of first-degree murder, appearing in court recently with his public defenders.

His case is now deemed "complex" and prosecutors could seek the death penalty. His trial is set for December 2025.

Recently, Caddo’s other sister, Nekeshia, saw the suspect for the first time in court.

"It really made my heart just really feel shattered again. All the memories that I just had, just all came back flooding in my head about what happened to my brother the morning I heard that he died. Now I’m just like, what’s the next move for him? We still have quite a ways to go with him," she said.