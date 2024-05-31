Veteran from Surprise embarks on biking journey for kids in need

A veteran in Surprise is putting his wheels to the test to help children in need.

Adam Kidd is entering the Great American Wheel Race. A 3,600-mile long bike ride, while also raising money to buy bikes for kids.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for two decades and took up biking over the last 12 years.

"It's just a totally different way to see the world," he says. "It's so much slower. You get to experience more of it."

He is gearing up for his next race with a good cause in mind. He's taking on the Great American Wheel Race that starts at the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. and ends at the base of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C.

What is his training regimen?

It takes a serious amount of training.

"I'll take usually one day off every two weeks," Kidd said. "In the last 12 months, I've already ridden over 11,000 miles. Since January 1, I'm at 5,600 miles in training."

Where is the money going?

The money he raises will go towards purchasing bikes for kids through a New Leaf program, a resource center that offers emergency housing to families in need.

"Every penny, every penny is going to it," he said. "We're going to be looking at 16, 18, 20-inch BMX bikes. The reason for donating, or raising money to donate, was to take and help out some less fortunate kids. Let them experience some of the stuff I got to experience, having a nice bike and getting out and stretching your legs not only keeps you active, but it's extremely enjoyable," he said.

Can he do it?!

He's all packed for the race that starts on June 9th.

His goal is to average 120 miles, the distance between Phoenix and Tucson, every day. He hopes to be done in less than 30 days.

"I am so ready. I am so ready," he said.

He plans to buy and deliver the bikes as soon as he gets back from D.C.

Donations can be made on his GoFundMe page here.