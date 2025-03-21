Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified; More info on death of 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

article

From a prominent lawyer shot and killed in Phoenix to new details about a gut-wrenching missing persons case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 21, 2025.

1. Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified, brother arrested

Featured article

2. Missing persons report has more on what happened to 14-year-old Emily Pike

Featured article

3. Small Business Administration to manage student loans, Trump says

Featured article

4. Nitric acid spill in Buckeye

Featured article

5. Lori Vallow Daybell asks for court to dismiss murder case again

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight