Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified; More info on death of 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 21, 2025 7:16pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - From a prominent lawyer shot and killed in Phoenix to new details about a gut-wrenching missing persons case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 21, 2025. 

1. Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified, brother arrested

Victim in deadly shooting identified as prominent Phoenix attorney, brother arrested
Victim in deadly shooting identified as prominent Phoenix attorney, brother arrested

Phoenix Police identify the victim of a deadly shooting in Phoenix and say the man's brother was arrested in connection.

2. Missing persons report has more on what happened to 14-year-old Emily Pike

Missing persons report of 14-year-old Emily Pike reveals more details on lead up to her gut wrenching death
Missing persons report of 14-year-old Emily Pike reveals more details on lead up to her gut wrenching death

A missing persons report from Mesa Police reveals more information on 14-year-old Emily Pike who was found dismembered nearly 100 miles away from her last known location.

3. Small Business Administration to manage student loans, Trump says

Student loans to be managed by Small Business Administration, Trump says
Student loans to be managed by Small Business Administration, Trump says

Student loans will now be managed by Small Business Administration, President Trump announced Friday, as part of his plan to dismantle the Department of Education.

4. Nitric acid spill in Buckeye

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spill in Buckeye
Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spill in Buckeye

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spilled in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon, police said. The National Library of Medicine describes nitric acid as being "very toxic" when inhaled.

5. Lori Vallow Daybell asks for court to dismiss murder case again

Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' asks court to dismiss murder cases
Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' asks court to dismiss murder cases

The so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is accusing prosecutors in Maricopa County of illegally obtaining text messages between her and her appeals attorney in Idaho. She is asking an Arizona judge to dismiss her two murder conspiracy cases.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way
Arizona weather forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way

We could see record-breaking heat during the early part of next week, as a strong high pressure affects weather in the area.

