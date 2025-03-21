Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified; More info on death of 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a prominent lawyer shot and killed in Phoenix to new details about a gut-wrenching missing persons case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 21, 2025.
1. Victim in deadly Phoenix shooting identified, brother arrested
Phoenix Police identify the victim of a deadly shooting in Phoenix and say the man's brother was arrested in connection.
2. Missing persons report has more on what happened to 14-year-old Emily Pike
A missing persons report from Mesa Police reveals more information on 14-year-old Emily Pike who was found dismembered nearly 100 miles away from her last known location.
3. Small Business Administration to manage student loans, Trump says
Student loans will now be managed by Small Business Administration, President Trump announced Friday, as part of his plan to dismantle the Department of Education.
4. Nitric acid spill in Buckeye
Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spilled in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon, police said. The National Library of Medicine describes nitric acid as being "very toxic" when inhaled.
5. Lori Vallow Daybell asks for court to dismiss murder case again
The so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is accusing prosecutors in Maricopa County of illegally obtaining text messages between her and her appeals attorney in Idaho. She is asking an Arizona judge to dismiss her two murder conspiracy cases.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We could see record-breaking heat during the early part of next week, as a strong high pressure affects weather in the area.