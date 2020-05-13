Victim identified in deadly west Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Just after 7 p.m. on May 13, officers responded to a call about a fight at 3600 W. Moreland Street and found a man inside the home.

The man, 39-year-old William Anaya, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Anaya was involved in a verbal argument with two other men prior to the shooting.

The roadway was restricted on Moreland Street from 36th to 37th avenues for the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The first shooting of the night happened at 71st Avenue and McDowell Road where a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.