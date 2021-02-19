Victim's family speaks out as search continues for suspect in deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash

One month later, the family of the 22-year-old victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash is hoping for answers, as Phoenix Police officials ask the public for information related to the incident.

Donovan Nakai's family didn't get a phone call when the hit-and-run happened, because Nakai was deemed a "John Doe" for two weeks.

"So, he had no ID, no nothing on him that police could identify him as, so for two weeks, he was just unknown," said Donovan's older brother, Branden Nakai.

Branden and his family became concerned about his whereabouts.

"We had to file a missing persons report, and we did that. The detective got in touch with me," said Branden.

Donovan Nakai (Photo Courtesy: Brent Nakai)

Advertisement

Nakai, also known as "Duke," died at N. 48th Street, near Loop 202. Phoenix Police officials say the suspect, who drove a red 2018-2019 model Toyota Camry with tinted windows, collided with Donovan at around 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Two weeks after the deadly crash, Donovan was identified, but no suspect was named.

"Not believing it was true, 'cause all of us didn't wanna believe it. He was really a good person," said Branden,

Police officials say moments after the suspect hit Donovan, he turned the car around and dropped off a passenger before going north on 48th St. The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35, about six feet tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds, with long, curly black hair.

Branden says his little brother was smart, funny, worked hard, and was just beginning his adult life. Now, one month since the tragedy, frustration is growing.

"Really bugs me that no one has seen him and we haven't caught the person yet," said Branden. "We really hope we find him. We hope we get this guy, 'cause he took the youngest -- really took the youngest baby of the family, and it hurts. It really does."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).