VIDEO: Alligator stops traffic while casually crossing busy Orlando road

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando
GETTY gator pga 052421 article

An alligator crosses the sixth fairway during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 21, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - This alligator was in no rush!

TikTok user @netoxmara posted a video of an alligator crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando – and it didn't seem to have a care in the world. 

The gator is seen stomping across the road while cars in both directions stop to watch. 

Viewers noticed the gator's leisurely attitude as it took its time. 

(Can't see video? View HERE)

"He's totally unbothered. Trying to get to Publix," said one person.

"Dinosaurs just casually crossing the freeway in Florida."

Another viewer joked, "Florida has got to teach these gators to use the crosswalk and only when the light is green."

The video racked up over 200,000 views.

