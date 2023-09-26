VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect tries to steal Seattle police officer's gun during arrest

Police arrested a teenager for armed robbery in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a robbery near the corner of 4th Ave. and Wall St.

When police arrived, they met the two 35-year-old victims who told officers they were walking home from a bar when two men approached them. They said one suspect was armed with a gun, and they demanded their belongings.

Investigators reviewed security video and were able to identify the vehicle in the robbery.

Officers later found the vehicle parked at a gas station near the 600 block of Elliot Ave. W. When police pulled into the gas station, the suspect sped off – leaving the other suspect behind.

Officers chased down the suspect and brought him into custody. The SPD says during the struggle, the 19-year-old suspect reached for the officer’s gun.

Officers recovered some of the victim’s stolen property, and returned it to them at the scene.

The SPD says the suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery. The second suspect remains at-large.

This is a developing story.