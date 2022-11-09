VIDEO: Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Hurricane Nicole approaches

Although Hurricane Nicole has not made its arrival in Florida yet, some parts of the eastern coastline are already dealing with coastal erosion and building collapses.

In Daytona Beach Shores, FOX 35 News captured footage of a beach safety ocean building that has already collapsed near the beach coastline. Roads near the building can be seen deteriorating quickly also.

Some residents near the beach told FOX 35 News they knew the building would collapse. City officials are concerned about safety as many residents are venturing out to see the damage Tropical Storm Nicole is causing. Officials are trying to evacuate people from the Daytona Beach Shores area by 4 p.m. Wednesday and plan on closing the bridges by 7 p.m.

Pieces of debris are also falling off buildings as of Wednesday afternoon in Daytona Beach Shores.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in the Bahamas late Wednesday morning with maximum winds up to 70 mph and is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm Wednesday night.

Wednesday morning, a seawall at Daytona Beach crumbled into the ocean as Tropical Storm brought in powerful waves to the coastline.

Volusia County residents may see wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches with coastal flooding and 3-5-feet of storm surge.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.