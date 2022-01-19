VIDEO: San Antonio police officer pulls woman from burning car

A quick-thinking police officer jumped into action to save a woman stuck in a burning car in San Antonio, Texas, on January 13.

Dramatic footage shows Officer Bianca Garcia arriving at the scene of a vehicle fire off Fredericksburg Road. After learning that one person is still inside the burning car, Garcia pulls open the driver’s side door and, with the help of colleagues, is able to drag the woman out.

"Come on, mama! Come on, mama! Come on! Get out! Come on, mama! Your car is on fire!" Officer Garcia could be heard saying in the video.

Garcia credited teamwork from fellow officers Jesse Armendariz and Robert Pompa in helping ensure the woman’s safety.

The San Antonio Police Department said that "miraculously" those involved only had "minor injuries".

