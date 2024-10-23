Video: Tempe driver rams police SUVs before taking off

The Brief A suspect who was approached by Tempe Police officers started ramming their cars. Their cars were parked in front and behind his car near Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive. The unidentified suspect was able to get away, but was caught the next day.



A driver was combative with Tempe Police on Tuesday afternoon after they found him slumped over the wheel of an SUV.

A bystander captured video on Oct. 22 in the area of Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive. Police say officers were able to roll down the window and open the door.

The man then started ramming the two patrol SUVs in front and back of him. Officers could be seen pulling on the man's left arm, trying to get him to stop, but he kept fighting.

The officers deployed a stun gun, but that still didn't stop the man. He drove off, pulling the stun gun's wires down the road before they snapped off.

The police department says officers suffered minor injuries, and that an investigation is ongoing.

On Oct. 23, the Tempe Police Department said the suspect was arrested. They didn't release information about who he is.

"Detectives arrested the suspect from the viral ramming video. The community is safer now that the suspect is off the street. Stay tuned for who he is and what he was charged with," Tempe PD said on X.