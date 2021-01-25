Videos: Rare snow, winter weather spotted across Southern California

If you've been following the current events over the last couple of weeks, you've probably realized that in 2021, nothing appears to be off the table.

Tuesday's rare winter weather in Southern California was as wacky and on-brand as things could get to kicking off 2021.

FOX 11 asked viewers to share videos of winter weather in their neighborhoods and we saw hail, ice and even some snow.

FOX 11 viewer, Julian, shared a video of flurries over Beaumont.

While it didn't pour as heavy as Beaumont, very light snowfall was spotted in Arcadia. A FOX 11 viewer, Sarah Pineda, shared a cell phone video of the winter weather from the area:

A third FOX 11 viewer, Nick Falacci, captured rare snowfall up in Pasadena.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather storm warning has been issued for SoCal mountain areas through early Tuesday morning. NWS expects a "stronger atmospheric river storm," delivering strong winds and significant rain to parts of Southern California between Wednesday and Friday.

