Vietnam veteran remembered with a final salute by the Patriot Guard Riders

A Valley Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient is being remembered today in a special way.

After three tours, he dedicated his life to veterans struggling with PTSD and he lived a pretty remarkable life.

Sarge Lintecum was laid to rest here today at the National Cemetery of Arizona, remembered not only for his service but his music that helped vets after him.

A final salute to Sarge Lintecum the Vietnam veteran who served three tours with the United States Army 101st Airborne. His wife Leslie remembers her hero, the Purple Heart recipient.

"Sarge, was not just my soulmate. We were together 55 years. He was my soul," said Leslie Lintecum.

Procession led by Patriot Guard Riders

The Patriot Guard Riders led the way Sarge was taken from the place where he met his wife, Leslie, Tempe Town Beach to his final resting place, the National Cemetery of Arizona. The American flag, waving proudly.

"Freedom is not free," said American Legion Rider, "Bugz" George Huntley.

Veterans before and after Sarge paid their respects.

"With honor, respect and integrity. It doesn’t matter where you served or how long you served," said Bugz.

Sarge made his music, his mission. Releasing two records, the "Vietnam Blues" and the "PTSD Blues" both focused on helping veterans cope with the after effects of war.

"VA hospitals that are PTSD clinics, play some of his music in their clinics to help those with PTSD and help them get through their trials and tribulations," said Bugz.

Sarge toured the world, playing music for vets all over the country, taking pride in continuing to serve others.

At 78-years-old Sarge died from a lung disease caused by Agent Orange exposure.

"He was right by my side because we were Mr. and Mrs. Sarge," said Leslie.

Sarge is forever remembered at the National Cemetery of Arizona. One of his many lyrics, this poem Invisible Soldier, stands in bronze beside the Arizona Women Veterans Memorial.