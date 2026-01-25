Vigils held for Emily Pike in AZ, Alex Pretti in Minnesota | Nightly Roundup

From a memorial for a murdered teen to the latest on the ICE crackdown in Minneapolis and a major winter storm across much of the eastern U.S., here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 25, 2026.

1. $200,000 reward offered in Emily Pike murder case as Mesa vigil marks one year

It's been nearly one year since Emily Pike disappeared from a Mesa group home. On Jan. 25, the community gathered at the site where she was last seen alive to light candles and ensure her name is never forgotten. Read more.

2. Phoenix protesters demand ICE stay out of the Valley

Another deadly immigration enforcement-related shooting in Minneapolis happened on January 24, and it sparked protests across the nation, including right here in the Valley. Read more.

3. Winter storms turn deadly in the U.S.

4. ICE in MN: Walz speaks on Alex Pretti shooting, judge orders evidence preserved, vigils honor memory

Minnesota Gov. Walz implored President Trump to end the surge of Border Patrol and ICE agents in the state, saying the discussion has moved beyond politics and is now about "basic human decency."

Candlelight vigils honoring Alex Pretti’s memory were held across the Twin Cities and the country Saturday night. And several events are planned on Sunday as local leaders continue to call for an end to ICE's Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. Read more.

5. Is TikTok down? What we know



(Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Thousands of people were reporting problems with the TikTok app Sunday morning, frustrating users on the biggest snow day of the year for millions of Americans. Read more.

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast