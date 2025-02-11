Vince Neil's plane involved in Scottsdale crash; kids froze to death inside van l Morning News Brief

Chandler house fire; Scottsdale plane crash l Morning Headlines Feb. 11
Crews from multiple agencies battled a fire at a Chandler home; were following the latest on a deadly plane crash in Scottsdale; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
The lead singer of a famous rock band owns one of the planes involved in a deadly crash at the Scottsdale Airport; a woman is in custody after her two young children froze to death inside a van; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 11.
1. Mötley Crüe frontman owns plane involved in deadly crash
One of the planes involved in the deadly Scottsdale plane crash is owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.
2. Mom detained in kids' deaths
Detroit police said two kids were believed to have frozen death as they were living inside a van at Greektown Casino.
3. Sober living crisis compounds homelessness issues in AZ
Two major issues in Arizona have become intertwined since the state’s Medicaid agency cracked down on fraudulent behavioral health facilities in 2023. Some critics say the suspension of hundreds of providers was an over-correction after Arizona lost more than $2 billion in estimated fraud.
4. Mom allegedly killed her children
A 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were found dead in a Tempe apartment in 2021, and on Feb. 10, 2024, their mother's trial for their murders began.
5. Man accused of trespassing near TPC Scottsdale
A man who attended the WM Open in Scottsdale had to be rescued after jumping into a canal near the TPC Scottsdale, police said.
Today's weather
A breezy and cloudy Tuesday in the Valley with a high near 71°F.