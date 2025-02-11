Vince Neil's plane involved in Scottsdale crash; kids froze to death inside van l Morning News Brief

The lead singer of a famous rock band owns one of the planes involved in a deadly crash at the Scottsdale Airport; a woman is in custody after her two young children froze to death inside a van; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 11.

1. Mötley Crüe frontman owns plane involved in deadly crash

Featured article

2. Mom detained in kids' deaths

Featured article

3. Sober living crisis compounds homelessness issues in AZ

Featured article

4. Mom allegedly killed her children

Featured article

5. Man accused of trespassing near TPC Scottsdale

Featured article

Today's weather