New viral work trend 'monk mode' has workers focusing on one task at a time to boost productivity

article

"Monk mode" is a trend that's been gaining popularity on TikTok in 2023, with #monkmode racking up over 73 million views so far, according to Workamajig, a project management software tool.

Going "monk mode" means focusing on a single task and removing all digital distractions to achieve peak productivity at work.

"Monk moders" on TikTok are sharing their tips and advice on the best ways to reach peak "monk mode."

3 COVER LETTER MISTAKES THAT COULD BE YOUR JOB HUNTING EFFORTS

And they’re suggesting everything from meditation and isolation to exercise and even cutting out alcohol, which they claim can help them achieve maximum focus, according to Workamajig.

Career experts say "monk mode" can be a viable strategy to concentrate on job tasks to boost productivity.

Read on to learn more about the popular and viral trend.

Career experts say that "monk mode" can be a viable strategy for concentrating on work tasks, suggesting everything from meditation and isolation to exercise and even cutting out alcohol, which they claim can help them achieve maximum focus. (Photo b Expand

Why is ‘monk mode’ catching on right now?

While the concept isn't new, the trend is gaining popularity in 2023, said Esther Cohen, director of marketing at Workamajig, based in Oakhurst, New Jersey.

JOB INTERVIEW CHALLENGE: HOW TO FOLLOW UP ON A GOOD OPPORTUNITY WITHOUT BEING THE BAD GUY

It's a response to the increasing number of obstacles that get in the way of productivity, thanks to the advancements and impact of technology and social media .

"Removing digital distractions is key to maximizing productivity, especially when working on critical projects or tasks."

She reported that in a recent study, Workamajig surveyed over 1,600 U.S. employees across various industries to discover the most common productivity killers in the workplace.

The survey found that 90% of U.S. workers admit to using their cell phones for personal use while at work.

When employees want to focus on a busy task in "monk mode," they may need to deliberately set aside time, optimize their space for focus and use mental techniques to drown out the noise. (Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

CAREER CHALLENGE: YOUR BOSS IS YOUNGER THAN YOU ARE. HOW DO YOU HANDLE IT?

"With nearly an hour-and-a-half of potential work wasted daily due to smartphone usage alone, so removing digital distractions is key to maximizing productivity, especially when working on critical projects or tasks," Cohen said.

What are the benefits of tuning into a work project — and turning off distractions?

External distractions such as email and phone notifications create stimuli that make the brain believe they need urgent attention, Cohen told Fox News Digital.

Adopting the practice of "single-tasking" — devoting one's complete attention to a single project or task — is the key to achieving peak productivity, she said, especially when doing deep work.

How do you achieve monk mode when focusing on a task, especially in a busy office setting?

When employees want to focus on a busy task in "monk mode," they may need to deliberately set aside time, optimize their space for focus and use mental techniques to drown out the noise, said Christina Morrison, manager of HR Services, Insperity, in Boston.

Just as workers would schedule an important meeting, they can block time out on their calendar to focus on a task.

In addition to silencing your devices or notifications while working on a task, consider these tips to embrace the "monk mode" mentality to boost concentration.

WHY OVERSHARING AT WORK CAN BE RISKY FOR YOUR CAREER

Schedule time to focus. Just as workers would schedule an important meeting, they can block time out on their calendar to focus on a task, said Morrison.

"Not only can this hold workers accountable for focusing on that task, but an actual calendar event can also prevent coworkers and managers from scheduling a conflict," she tells Fox News.

Optimize the space. A quiet, private environment is ideal for "monk mode."

Still, Morrison pointed out that not every worker has a private office, so employees should think carefully about how they can optimize their workspace for "monk mode."

NEW JOB TREND ‘BOREOUT’ IS HARMING AMERICA'S WORKPLACES: HERE'S HOW TO FIX IT

For instance, working from home may be an option; or, they can book a private conference room at the office.

If these are not available, noise-canceling headphones can help workers focus in a busy office, she suggested.

Use mental tricks to focus. The ability to focus or go into "monk mode" is not just about willpower.

"Focus is a skill that workers can cultivate and improve," Morrison told Fox News.

"There are many proven techniques to improve overall focus, such as exercise, sufficient sleep, mindfulness and meditation," she said.

Specifically, when they are working, "professionals can also avoid multitasking and take short breaks to focus more effectively."

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com



