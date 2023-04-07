Voodoo Doughnut opening first Arizona location in Tempe

An iconic Portland-based donut shop is about to scare up some business in Tempe.

Voodoo Doughnut has announced that it will be opening up its first Arizona location off Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

Their menu features favorites like the Maple Bacon Bars and the Captain Crunch Donut.

"We had this great opportunity in Tempe...when you think about Tempe for us with the college and university there and all the great restaurants and the food scene that's happening in Tempe - we just couldn't pass up the opportunity to be there," said CEO Chris Schultz. "We're super excited, we're pumped."

A rendering of Voodoo Doughnut's first Arizona location at 1324 S Rural Road. (Voodoo Doughnut)

The company first opened its doors in Portland 15 years ago, gaining a cult following for its unique flavors and signature pink boxes.

The Tempe location is expected to open by the end of summer.