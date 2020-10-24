Voters claims entry was denied due to 'Black Lives Matter' face mask

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
11
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Voters claims entry was denied due to 'Black Lives Matter' face mask

By Eric Perry
Published 
Equity and Inclusion
FOX 5 Atlanta

Voter denied entry

A Roswell woman tells FOX 5 she was not allowed into a polling place due to her Black Lives Matter face mask.

A woman claims she was initially denied entry at a Fulton County Voting Precinct because she was wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ face mask.

She said she was given the option to either remove it or turn it inside out.

“Voting is very important to me because at one point someone like me wasn’t allowed to vote,” Nicky Griffin said.

Nicky Griffin said she had trouble voting at the East Roswell Library but it wasn’t because of the long lines.

“I waited in line and as I got to the door to enter the poll I was told I couldn’t enter,” Griffin said.

She said it was because of her mask.

“I was told that because of this simple mask I couldn’t enter the polls because it was considered campaigning,” Griffin said.

Griffin pressed further.

“I said can you please show me where black lives or matter is on the ballot. If it’s not on the ballot then it’s not considered campaigning,” Griffin said.

After back and forth Griffin said she was finally allowed inside to vote.

Griffin doesn’t blame the poll workers but higher-ups who they say gave those instructions.

“Had I not have known my rights or had I not been willing to stand up I would have been turned away, forced to turn my mask inside out,” Griffin said.

So what are your rights at the polls?

According to The Office of the Secretary of State and the Poll Workers Manual, you are not allowed to wear anything that promotes a candidate, party, or political statement inside to vote.

Black Lives Matter shirts or masks are allowed inside.

“In general black lives matter doesn’t mean I’m Republican or Democratic,” Griffin said.

Griffin said she wanted to share her story in hopes to help the next person going to vote.

“You have the right to wear a black lives matter shirt. If you choose to wear a confederate flag then you have the right to do that. What you don’t have the right to do is wear something about someone on the ballot,” Griffin said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.