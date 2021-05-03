Walgreens rolling out mobile vaccination clinics in Chicago, 9 other US locations

article

Walgreens is bringing the coronavirus vaccine directly into Chicago's underserved communities this month.

The Deerfield-based pharmacy says it plans to activate multiple mobile clinics, allowing residents with barriers to easily walk up and receive the life-saving vaccine.

"Mobile clinics and the other models we use will allow us to bring vaccines to the heart of the most impacted communities, as well as addressing common barriers like transportation and convenience for those who want to get vaccinated," said Walgreens president John Standley.

Walgreens says it's partnering with local orgnizations to notify residents of upcoming mobile clinic dates in their area.

Additional mobile clinics will be making stops in nine other locations across the United States over the next two months, the company added.

The mobile clinics are Walgreens latest effort to ensure people have access to the vaccine. Most recently, the company hosted more than 700 vaccination clinics at churches and community centers around the country.

To schedule an appointment for the vaccine in your area, visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens.