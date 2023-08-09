Wallaby rescue caught on Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy body cam

We're used to extreme animal rescues in Arizona – from wild horses to owls and wild cats. But, this was a first for even the trained experts.

Imagine going for a walk in your neighborhood and tucked behind a tree is one of these guys in Arizona. A wallaby.

What would you do?

"The animal is scared, doesn't know where he is. You want to do this as smooth as possible and cause the least stress possible for the animal," said Lisa Buccigrosse with Farm Angels Sanctuary in Surprise.

They have all sorts of animals – many of them were saved from bad situations.

But a wallaby? That's a first.

"They're super sweet," Buccigrosse said.

She takes us into the pen with not just one but two.

They have long claws, long tails, they're fast. Which made the rescue potentially dangerous.

The video shows a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy wrapping a black plastic fence around the tree with the help of Buccigrosse.

They slowly coaxed the animal, named Walley, into the fence. At one point, the wallaby jumped high but was contained.

The owner also surrendered his other wallaby named Joey. Both are nearly a year old.

"They originated from the Czech Republic, shipped to Texas based on shipping labels on boxes, ended up in Arizona and ended up in an auction. The previous owners had the best interest in them getting them out of that auction," Buccigrosse said.

It's not illegal to own wallabies in Arizona, but they're tough pets.

Buccigrosse is happy they rescued these two and gave them a home and the proper veterinary care they need.

"They are wild animals and I think it's so important people realize it because for these little guys, they're under a year old and have already been in 5 different homes. That's a lot," she said.

Since the news has come out that these two are in Arizona, Buccigrosse says they've gotten phone calls from people offering to buy them.

She's not accepting the offers because this is their forever home, but if you would like to reach out to support them, you can donate here https://www.farmangelssanctuary.org/.