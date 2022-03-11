Nogales man who died in 2016 identified as murder suspect in Washington cold case

Investigators in Washington have closed a cold case after learning the suspect died in Arizona.

Patricia Barnes was found naked and dead on a road outside of Seattle back in August of 1995. She had been shot in the head twice.

Last month, Kitsap County detectives worked with a DNA lab and used "forensic genome sequencing" to identify a suspect: Douglas Keith Krohne.

"The linchpin in the evidence was a cigarette butt that was found at the body dump location," said Detective Michael Grant from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. "The evidence on the body could mean one two three different things, but when you have a cigarette butt with the DNA, and the DNA on her body, and around her body, it was conclusive to me that we had the right guy."

Investigators say Krohne died in Nogales back in 2016. He previously lived in Washington state and had an extensive criminal history, which included robbery and kidnapping.

Douglas Keith Krohne

