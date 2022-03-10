2 people hurt following fire at Glendale strip mall

Two people are hurt after a fire in a Glendale strip mall.

The fire burned in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. Video taken by SkyFOX show heavy damage through at least three businesses at the strip mall.

"You could see flames shooting out, and just billows and billows of smoke," said a woman at the scene. "It is scary. This is an old building."

As of the night of March 10, the conditions of the two people who were hurt remains unknown. Crews, meanwhile, are investigating what caused the fire.

