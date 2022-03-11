Arrest made in deadly Phoenix apartment shooting: police

article

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot Thursday at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded to the apartment complex near 30th Street and Indian School Road just before 12:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Officers learned the victim was at an apartment complex, when he was shot," Sgt. Justus said in a statement on March 10. "The suspect left the area, and was arrested a short time later by police."

No identities were released by police.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.