Washington Nationals trade Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Los Angeles Dodgers

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
MLB
FOX 5 DC
max and trea article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Washington Nationals have finalized their highly anticipated deal to trade ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Nationals acquired catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey in exchange for their eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winning right-hander.

The 37-year-old Scherzer would have become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

With Scherzer gone, and co-ace Stephen Strasburg out for the season, the Nationals will go the rest of the season without what was once the core of their rotation in place.