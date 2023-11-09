Watch: Deer suspected of ‘ding-dong ditch’ seen suspiciously darting off in video

Deer ding-dong ditch. Say that five times fast.

A Ring camera captured what a Georgia sheriff’s office jokingly called a "ding-dong ditch" suspect. The suspect in question: a deer.

On Nov. 5, the hooved suspect was seen in close proximity to a Ring doorbell camera on a Cherokee Sheriff Office deputy’s porch before it darted away – suspicious much?

Still image taken from Ring video showing a deer on a Georgia deputy's porch. (Cherokee Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

"Be on the lookout for this 4-legged ‘ding-dong ditch’ suspect captured on video at one of our deputy's homes in Canton the other day," the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

Still image taken from video showing a deer darting off in a suspected ding dong ditch prank. (Cherokee Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

Local news outlets said deer are very common in northern Georgia this time of year as it is "mating season from October until late December."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.