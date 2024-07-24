Expand / Collapse search
Watch Fire: San Carlos tribal member accused of starting wildfire

By
Updated  July 24, 2024 12:11pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Keanu Dude  (San Carlos Apache Police Department)

SAN CARLOS APACHE INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Officials with the San Carlos Apache Reservation say they have arrested a person in connection with the Watch Fire.

In a statement released on July 24, 22-year-old Keanu Dude is accused of arson in connection with the fire, which started on July 10.

"Dude lives in the Gilson Wash District and is unemployed. Dude has a criminal history of assault, domestic violence, and other charges," read a portion of the statement.

The Watch Fire, according to tribal officials, burned 2,162 acres of land, destroyed 21 homes and 13 other structures, and ultimately left about 73 tribal members homeless.

"While thankfully no one was injured, many face extreme hardship, losing their homes and all their possessions and were left with only the clothes on their back," San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler wrote. "It is imperative that everyone in our Tribe work together to overcome this criminal act and rebuild our community better and stronger than ever."