WATCH: Phoenix Police bodycam shows officer helping injured man in Desert Sky Mall shooting

Phoenix Police have released body camera footage of an officer running to help an injured man after a shooting at Desert Sky Mall that left one person dead.

Video shows an officer in the mall running toward the scene of the shooting. Once he found the victim, he threw him over his shoulder and ran out of the shopping center for help, footage shows.

"Am I going to die?" the victim can be heard asking in the video.

"No dude, you're okay," the officer responds. "I promise you you're not going to die."

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

Suspect arrested in Desert Sky shooting

Alexi Acosta (MCSO)

Police arrested 20-year-old Alexi Acosta on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the shooting, which happened on Feb. 14.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened during an argument between two people and an employee over merchandise at a kiosk. During the argument, one of the victims pulled out a gun and shots were fired.

Seventeen-year-old Alejandro Martinez was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, is expected to survive.

