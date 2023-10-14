What to know about today's 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse: Time, maps and how to see it

Tens of millions in the Americas are getting front-row seats for a rare "ring of fire" eclipse of the sun.

What's called an annular solar eclipse will briefly dim the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday. As the moon lines up precisely between Earth and the sun, it will blot out all but the sun's outer rim. A bright, blazing border will appear around the moon for as much as five minutes along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Brazil. That’s why it’s also called a ring of fire solar eclipse.

A "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse is seen in Kanarraville, Utah May 20 2012. (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages) Expand

It’s a prelude to the total solar eclipse that will sweep across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada in April 2024.

LiveNow from FOX will have eclipse coverage from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch it live in the player above. Here’s what to know about the ring of fire eclipse.

What time is the ring of fire solar eclipse?

The sun rises over New York City during a solar eclipse on June 10, 2021 as seen from The Edge observatory deck at The Hudson Yards. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The eclipse will carve out a swath about 130 miles (210 kilometers) wide, starting in the North Pacific and entering the U.S. over Oregon around 8 a.m. PDT Saturday. It will culminate in the ring of fire a little over an hour later.

Where can the eclipse be seen?

READ MORE: Solar eclipse, Orionid meteor shower make October skygazing forecast a standout

In the U.S. alone, more than 6.5 million people live along the so-called path of annularity, with another 68 million within 200 miles (322 kilometers), according to NASA’s Alex Lockwood, a planetary scientist. "So a few hours’ short drive and you can have over 70 million witness this incredible celestial alignment," she said.

At the same time, a crescent-shaped partial eclipse will be visible in every U.S. state, although just barely in Hawaii, provided the skies are clear. Canada, Central America and most of South America, also will see a partial eclipse. The closer to the ring of fire path, the bigger the bite the moon will appear to take out of the sun.

What’s the path of the ring of fire solar eclipse?

Annular solar eclipse Oct. 14, 2023 map (FOX Weather)

From Oregon, the eclipse will head downward across Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, encompassing slivers of Idaho, California, Arizona and Colorado, before exiting into the Gulf of Mexico at Corpus Christi. It will take less than an hour for the flaming halo to traverse the U.S.

READ MORE: See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city

From there, the ring of fire will cross Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and, finally, Brazil before its grand finale over the Atlantic.

The entire eclipse — from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it’s back to normal — will last 2 1/2 to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion lasts from three to five minutes, depending on location.

How to protect your eyes during the eclipse

A man wears eye protection goggles to watch the "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Indonesia in 2021. (Photo by Maskur Has/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Be sure to use safe, certified solar eclipse glasses, Lockwood stressed. Sunglasses aren't enough to prevent eye damage. Proper protection is needed throughout the eclipse, from the initial partial phase to the ring of fire to the final partial phase.

There are other options if you don’t have eclipse glasses. You can look indirectly with a pinhole projector that you can make yourself, including one made with a cereal box.

READ MORE: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse viewer: How to build your own from a cereal box

Cameras — including those on cellphones — binoculars, or telescopes need special solar filters mounted at the front end.

NASA launching rockets, balloons during eclipse

The NASA logo is displayed at the Earth Information Center exhibit, at NASA headquarters in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NASA and others plan a slew of observations during both eclipses, with rockets and hundreds of balloons soaring.

"It’s going to be absolutely breathtaking for science," said NASA astrophysicist Madhulika Guhathakurta.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Aroh Barjatya will help launch three NASA-funded sounding rockets from New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range before, during and after Saturday’s eclipse. The goal is to see how eclipses set off atmospheric waves in the ionosphere nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) up that could disrupt communications.

READ MORE: NASA finds water, building blocks of life in largest-ever asteroid sample

Barjatya will be just outside Saturday’s ring of fire. And he’ll miss April’s full eclipse, while launching rockets from Virginia’s Wallops Island.

"But the bittersweet moment of not seeing annularity or totality will certainly be made up by the science return," he said.

Where’s the total solar eclipse in April 2024?

The sun rises over New York City during a solar eclipse on June 10, 2021 as seen from The Edge observatory deck at The Hudson Yards. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

April’s total solar eclipse will crisscross the U.S. in the opposite direction. It will begin in the Pacific and head up through Mexico into Texas, then pass over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, the northern fringes of Pennsylvania and New York, and New England, before cutting across Canada into the North Atlantic at New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Almost all these places missed out during the United States’ coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 2017.

It will be 2039 before another ring of fire is visible in the U.S., and Alaska will be the only state then in the path of totality. And it will be 2046 before another ring of fire crosses into the U.S. Lower 48. That doesn't mean they won't be happening elsewhere: The southernmost tip of South America will get one next October, and Antarctica in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.