Deadly Glendale head-on crash; winter storm hitting Arizona l Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 23, 2026 10:01am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Friday, January 23, 2026.

From a head-on crash at a West Valley intersection that left one person dead to an incoming winter storm that's expected to dump rain and snow across Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 23.

1. Deadly crash shuts down intersection

Police say a man died in a head-on crash on Jan. 23 at the intersection of 51st and Peoria Avenues. A second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Police say a man died in a head-on crash at the intersection of 51st and Peoria Avenues. A second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Local perspective:

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

2. Threat investigation at West Valley school

Extra security will be on the campus of Imagine Preparatory Academy in Surprise on Jan. 23 as police investigate an alleged social media threat made towards the school.

What we know:

Police say they are investigating a social media threat made towards Imagine Preparatory Academy in Surprise.

What they're saying:

"The Surprise Police Department takes all threats of this nature seriously, and the safety of students and staff remains a top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, police resources will be on campus today," police said in a statement.

3. Amazon jobs cuts

Amazon to cut thousands of jobs in sweeping corporate layoffs
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs in sweeping corporate layoffs

Amazon is preparing to lay off thousands of employees in a broad corporate workforce reduction that could begin as early as next week.

4. Teen detained in deadly shooting

Police say a 16-year-old is in custody after an 18-year-old man died after being shot inside a home on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

What we know:

A 16-year-old is in custody after an 18-year-old man died after being shot inside a home near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Dig deeper:

Police say the teenager and the victim knew each other. 

5. Truck gets stuck on bridge

State Route 88, better known as the Apache Trail, is back open after crews removed a semi-truck that got stuck on a bridge.

Weekend weather outlook

Happy Friday! A winter storm is set to bring rain and snow to the state this weekend.

