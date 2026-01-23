Deadly Glendale head-on crash; winter storm hitting Arizona l Morning News Brief

article

From a head-on crash at a West Valley intersection that left one person dead to an incoming winter storm that's expected to dump rain and snow across Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 23.

1. Deadly crash shuts down intersection

What we know:

Police say a man died in a head-on crash at the intersection of 51st and Peoria Avenues. A second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Local perspective:

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

2. Threat investigation at West Valley school

What we know:

Police say they are investigating a social media threat made towards Imagine Preparatory Academy in Surprise.

What they're saying:

"The Surprise Police Department takes all threats of this nature seriously, and the safety of students and staff remains a top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, police resources will be on campus today," police said in a statement.

3. Amazon jobs cuts

4. Teen detained in deadly shooting

What we know:

A 16-year-old is in custody after an 18-year-old man died after being shot inside a home near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Dig deeper:

Police say the teenager and the victim knew each other.

5. Truck gets stuck on bridge

Weekend weather outlook

