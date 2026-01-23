Deadly, head-on crash shuts down Glendale intersection

article

The Brief A two-car crash at the intersection of 51st and Peoria Avenues on Jan. 23 left a man dead. A second person involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.



A head-on crash that left one person dead shut down a Glendale intersection on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 23 at 51st and Peoria Avenues.

Glendale Police say a car and SUV crashed head-on, leaving one man dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened