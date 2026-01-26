Federal agents raid bars in Phoenix; AZ woman sentenced for giving child meth | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Federal agents raid Phoenix bars; Arizona woman sentenced for giving a child drugs; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 26, 2026.
1. Feds raid sports bars in the Valley
Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations and several partner agencies served 15 search warrants at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Phoenix area Monday as part of a months-long criminal investigation.
2. Arizona AG defends ICE criticism
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is doubling down on her criticism of federal immigration tactics, launching a website for Arizonans to report "unlawful activity" by ICE agents.
3. Arrest made in deadly convenience store shooting
Police say 55-year-old Scott Kennedy was shot after he confronted a shoplifter at the store near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard. The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Andres McKale, has been arrested.
4. Woman sentenced for giving kid drugs
Justice Department officials say an Arizona woman has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for giving a minor meth and fentanyl in late 2022. Investigators say the minor died as a result of what Narcho did.
5. Phoenix not completely immune to winter storm woes
Phoenix had a relatively mild weekend, but that doesn't mean the city's airport was immune from the travel chaos caused by winter weather elsewhere.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on Arizona's latest snow totals.
