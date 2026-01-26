Expand / Collapse search

Federal agents raid bars in Phoenix; AZ woman sentenced for giving child meth | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  January 26, 2026 6:35pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Federal agents raid Phoenix bars; Arizona woman sentenced for giving a child drugs; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 26, 2026.

1. Feds raid sports bars in the Valley

Featured

Federal agents target Zipps Sports Grill locations in criminal investigation
article

Federal agents target Zipps Sports Grill locations in criminal investigation

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations and several partner agencies served 15 search warrants at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Phoenix area Monday as part of a months-long criminal investigation.

2. Arizona AG defends ICE criticism

Featured

‘I will not be deterred’: AG Kris Mayes doubles down on ICE criticism despite backlash
article

‘I will not be deterred’: AG Kris Mayes doubles down on ICE criticism despite backlash

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is doubling down on her criticism of federal immigration tactics, launching a website for Arizonans to report "unlawful activity" by ICE agents.

3. Arrest made in deadly convenience store shooting

Featured

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arizona 7-Eleven worker
article

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arizona 7-Eleven worker

Police say 55-year-old Scott Kennedy was shot after he confronted a shoplifter at the store near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard. The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Andres McKale, has been arrested.

4. Woman sentenced for giving kid drugs

Featured

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for giving a child meth: USAO
article

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for giving a child meth: USAO

Justice Department officials say an Arizona woman has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for giving a minor meth and fentanyl in late 2022. Investigators say the minor died as a result of what Narcho did.

5. Phoenix not completely immune to winter storm woes

Featured

Sky Harbor impacted by winter weather elsewhere in the U.S.
article

Sky Harbor impacted by winter weather elsewhere in the U.S.

Phoenix had a relatively mild weekend, but that doesn't mean the city's airport was immune from the travel chaos caused by winter weather elsewhere.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/26/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/26/26

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on Arizona's latest snow totals.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews