Arizona weather forecast: Dry conditions, warmer temps return to Phoenix

The Brief After a cold front brought rain and snow to the state, dry weather returns to Arizona's forecast this week. Highs in the Valley on Jan. 26 will be right around normal, but a warming trend begins Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the upper-70s by the weekend. Next week may be even warmer, with possible highs near 80 degrees in Phoenix.



Following some scattered rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the High Country this weekend, we'll see a quick return to dry weather this week. At the same time, our brief cool down will come to an end, too.

Today:

The forecast high climbs to 69 degrees today in Phoenix. The average is also 69 degrees, so it'll be a typical end-of-January day with a partly sunny sky and light winds. It may be a touch breezy in northern Arizona, where considerably colder conditions are forecast to start the work week. In fact, overnight lows will still drop to single digits and teens around Northern Arizona into Tuesday morning and potentially Wednesday morning.

The Rest of the Week:

Arizona will remain dry this week with just some passing cloud coverage forecast throughout the week ahead. It will be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday. The back and forth sky coverage will continue toward the end of the week and weekend.

The forecast high temperature climbs to the low 70s Tuesday, middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and upper 70s by Friday. This weekend will continue with upper 70-degree high temperatures.

