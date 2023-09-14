Water Bead toys recalled after one baby dies, another seriously injured

article

More than 50,000 Buffalo Games water beads activity kits sold exclusively at Target have been recalled after a 10-month-old baby died from swallowing the beads and another baby was seriously injured.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit sold online and in Target stores from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.

The CPSC said when swallowed, the water beads grow inside the body, which can cause an intestinal obstruction. They pose serious risk of injury or death if swallowed.

More packaging from recalled water beads kids activity kits (CPSC)

Buffalo Games received a report of a 10-month-old child dying after swallowing the recalled water beads in July in Wisconsin. A 9-month-old in Maine was also seriously injured and required surgery after swallowing the beads in November 2022.

The recalled kits include two ounces of "jumbo" water beads; six ounces of "regular" water beads; a clear container and lid; five small toy fish; a scissor scoop; tweezers; a scoop with a handle; 10 activity cards, and instructions. The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back.

Anyone who has the toy should stop using it and make sure it’s out of children’s reach. The CPSC said to contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product.