Waymo expands into north Phoenix, Talking Stick Entertainment District

Published  June 5, 2024 7:51pm MST
Phoenix
Waymo One is expanding 90 square miles in Phoenix

Waymo One announced an expansion of its service map. It will now provide rides to an additional 90 square miles of area in north Phoenix near Desert Ridge and the Talking Stick Entertainment District.

PHOENIX - Waymo, the company that owns the driverless cars seen around Phoenix, is expanding access in metro Phoenix.

Riders can enjoy 315 square miles of the Valley, stretching further into north Phoenix and Desert Ridge.

Waymo has also partnered with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to expand access while on tribal land, which includes the Talking Stick Entertainment District.

Phoenix is home to the largest autonomous service area in the U.S.