Wayne County Sheriff deputy dies following inmate attack

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT - A Wayne County Sheriff deputy has died after being assaulted at a Wayne County Jail.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy was attacked by an inmate late Wednesday evening around 10 p.m., later dying while in hospital care.

The ensuing struggle left Searcy gravely injured. He was later taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital after being treated on scene by medical personnel at the jail and emergency medical services. He would eventually succumb to his injuries.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and deep regret that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Corporal Bryant Searcy," read a statement from Wayne County Under Sheriff Daniel Pfannes.  

No other officer was injured during the incident. 

Searcy, a 50-year-old veteran who joined the force in 2002 had been assigned to jail division 2, which is located on 525 Clinton Street.

The Detroit Police Department has begun a criminal investigation into the killing. The inmate who attacked Searcy was a 28-year-old man.

The Wayne County Executive released a statement in solidarity with the Searcy and his family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Searcy’s wife, Sherry, and their daughter during this horrific time. Words cannot express the magnitude of the loss and pain we feel today," Executive Warren Evans said. "A full investigation is underway, both internally by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and by the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit. The attack on and homicide of Corporal Searcy is a jarring reminder of the danger the men and women in law enforcement face on every shift.”

A memorial page on Facebook has been set up in honor of Searcy by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation. 

The officer is survived by a wife and daughter.