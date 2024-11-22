'We can't make this stuff up': Man allegedly hid from officers in Tempe PD's parking garage

The Brief Tempe Police officials say a suspect was arrested after he tried to hide from police. The man allegedly hid inside Tempe Police headquarters' parking garage



Law enforcement officials say a man in the Phoenix area hid from police in a rather unusual spot: a police department's parking garage.

"We can't make this stuff up!" read a portion of a statement released by Tempe Police.

Per their statement, Phoenix Police asked for help in finding a suspect that was in Downtown Tempe, and fleeing from officers.

"The suspect drove through the exit guard arm and entered into the Tempe Police Headquarters parking garage. Phoenix and Tempe police surrounded the garage. The man was located within Tempe Police Headquarters lower courtyard and taken into custody," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

In a separate statement, Phoenix Police officials said the incident began when officers tried to stop a car for a traffic violation in the area of 27th Avenue and Glendale at around 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 21.

"The driver failed to yield to the traffic stop and took off from the officers," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Neither Phoenix nor Tempe Police have identified the suspect.

Per Tempe Police, the suspect's car was found in the parking garage's second floor, while a gun was found on the third floor.

"The man admitted to jumping from the second floor into the courtyard to run from police," read a portion of Tempe PD's statement. "The man was taken to the hospital."

The suspect is accused of multiple offenses in Phoenix and Tempe.