Wear green, get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a tempting offer on this St. Patrick’s Day that will save you some dough.

Anyone who wear green on Wednesday, March 17 at a participating Kripsy Kreme location will get a free Original Glazed doughnut, which will, of course, be green as well.

The chain is also offering four Luck o’the Doughnuts collection with four doughnuts filled with "luck."

Three of the four are Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in green and white icing and decorated to complement their names: Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles.

"Lucky Leprechaun," however," is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes, topped with a leprechaun hat.

