'We're heartbroken': Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Glendale church

Every Sunday, Gustavo Mendez can be seen playing the guitar and worshipping at Jesucristo Es La Luz in Glendale.

But when his family arrived to open the doors last Sunday at their church, the lock was broken.

"There was a hole above the lock," Mendez said. "Then when she went to open it the door, just, you know.. didn’t have to use her key. It just opened up."

Someone had broken into the small church on 59th Avenue and Missouri. They stole speakers, audio mixers, microphones, music stands, amplifiers, a laptop, a projector - and that's not the worst of it.

The music. Four electric guitars and an acoustic. Gone.

Those mattered to Gustavo’s father, the pastor, because it’s a reminder of the addictions he overcame.

"Through the church he dropped that and became a worship leader," Mendez said. "One of the guitars taken was actually given to him by the first church he went to where he became a worship leader, so there is a huge sentimental value to that."

Police are investigating, but the services have resumed.

Gustavo's fingers still play the same chords, thanks to friends letting them borrow guitars for now.

"We’re heartbroken, but we know things are going to get better," Mendez said.

Part of that is forgiveness. Gustavo said he won't judge whoever stole, and he's just glad no one was hurt. However, the $8,000 in equipment will be near impossible for a church of this size to replace.

"I just hope people won’t let the bad things overshadow the good," he said. "We all play a role in someone's life and I hope that role is a positive one. That’s the mission of our church, that’s what we stand by, and we’re not going let something like this get us down."

