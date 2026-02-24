West Phoenix apartment fire displaces over a dozen residents

The Brief An apartment complex near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road was evacuated on Feb. 24 after a fire broke out on the third floor of the building. Fifteen residents were displaced following the fire. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Over a dozen residents were forced out of their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a west Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on Feb. 24 responded to the apartment complex near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire at the building.

Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the apartment complex.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extend hose lines while simultaneously evacuating the involved units," Captain Tod Keller said. "Multiple ladder companies were sent to the roof for vertical ventilation."

Twenty units were affected by the fire, with 15 residents eventually being displaced.

No one was hurt in the fire.

What's next:

The Red Cross' community assistance program is assisting the displaced residents.

Phoenix Fire investigators will determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire happened