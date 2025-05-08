West Phoenix house fire leaves 1 in critical condition

The Brief A man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire on May 8 near 91st Avenue and Osborn Road. One other person suffered minor burn injuries. Four people were displaced due to the fire.



Two people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, following a house fire early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded at around 2 a.m. on May 8 to a house fire near 91st Avenue and Osborn Road.

Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

"Fire crews quickly secured a water source and pulled handlines inside to extinguish the fire," Capt. Daniel Lee said. "During the fire attack, crews found an adult male inside the building and carried him out of the rear of the house. That person was transported in extremely critical condition."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a fire at a home near 91st Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Three other people were able to escape the home. One other person was taken to a hospital with minor burn injuries.

Four people were displaced due to the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened