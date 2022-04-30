West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

Two men were found dead and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a trouble call in the west Phoenix neighborhood at around 1 a.m. on April 30 and found two men with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Police say their found another man inside a nearby residence that had been shot, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between the men outside and the man inside," police said in a statement.

Camelback Road is restricted between 61st Avenue to 65th Avenue while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

