West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County

West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:15AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 killed, 1 injured in west Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are investigating after a reported shootout near 62nd Avenue and Camelback left two men dead and another in critical condition.

PHOENIX - Two men were found dead and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a trouble call in the west Phoenix neighborhood at around 1 a.m. on April 30 and found two men with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Police say their found another man inside a nearby residence that had been shot, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between the men outside and the man inside," police said in a statement.

Camelback Road is restricted between 61st Avenue to 65th Avenue while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: