Multi-city pursuit ends with suspect's arrest along the I-10

A suspect is under arrest, following a pursuit involving Phoenix Police officers that took officers to multiple parts of the Phoenix area.

According to Phoenix Police officials, the situation followed an undercover operation. The pursuit began in the area of Loop 101 and Hayden in north Scottsdale, and took officers to Loop 202 and Val Vista in the East Valley. From there, the pursuit took officers to east Phoenix. The pursuit ended in the area of I-10 and Broadway Road, where officers were seen deploying the grappler device.

After the car was stopped, officers fired what appeared to be non-lethal rounds towards the car. The suspect was later placed in custody.

Grappler, explained

In 2016, we reported on the Grappler Police Bumper, which was created by a Peoria man who was frustrated by the number of innocent people getting injured or killed during high-speed pursuits.

"The options right now are getting in front of a suspect vehicle to deploy tire spikes or using the pit maneuver or some type of smash up derby style process to stop a vehicle and the officer many times is pinned against a suspect vehicle," said Leonard Stock, in 2016.

The Grappler Police Bumper works by using a heavy-duty nylon net that can be lowered from the front of the pursuing police vehicle with the touch of a button to snag the rear tire of the suspect vehicle, wrapping around the axle. Within a few seconds, the case comes to a controlled stop without the officer having to force a collision.

"You know, you hear a noise you're not used to, and it just basically feels like you lose power," said Stock. "It just slows you down fairly immediately."

"Being able to end a pursuit in a much more controlled fashion has huge value for law enforcement and for the safety of the community as a whole," said Lon Bartel, then President of the Peoria Police Officer's Association, in 2016.

