Big traffic delays on I-10 south of Phoenix due to multi-vehicle crash

The westbound lanes of the I-10 south of Phoenix are affected by a crash, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened near the I-10 and Riggs Road at Milepost 167, and it involves two cars and a semi.

"One of the passenger vehicles is underneath the semi," read a portion of the statement released by DPS. "Witnesses tell arriving troopers one of the passenger vehicles crossed all lanes of traffic, striking the other two vehicles."

DPS officials say three people, including a small child, suffered serious injuries.

Earlier statements from DPS officials state that all lanes are blocked as a result, but video taken by SkyFOX shows a single line of traffic running along the right shoulder of the highway.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

Area where the crash happened