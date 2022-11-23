I-10 westbound closed in Casa Grande due to fatal crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at Mile Post 186, near State Route 387.

Three people have died.

Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

