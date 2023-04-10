What are the balloons seen in Phoenix's sky? We have the answer

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

We've gotten many messages asking "what are these balloon looking things in the sky?" over the last few days from Valley residents.

Now, we have an answer.

"I can confirm that Aerostar is currently operating Thunderhead balloon systems in the Phoenix area. These balloons are in the stratosphere, so well above the weather we typically experience at ground level," the company said in a statement on April 10.

On the company's website, it's described as "With a company history of over 65 years, Aerostar is a world leader in the design and manufacture of highly technical Aerospace & Defense solutions. Aerostar is committed to rapid innovation of highly technical and groundbreaking technology that enhances security and connects the world."

It touts itself as the world's leader in stratospheric balloons technology. It launches at least 200 balloons each year.

The company links to NASA's website explaining the use of the balloons, as it partners with the agency.

Aerostar Thunderhead balloon system. Photo by Gabriel Lopez and Leah Juan

"For years, Aerostar has collaborated with NASA to use high altitude research balloons to study the Sun and outer space. Our systems take your equipment to precise altitudes — so you can answer important questions about the effects of the universe — and ensure its safe delivery for data collection," Aerostar said.