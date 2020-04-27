What's next for Arizona as Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order nears its end?

On Monday, protestors turned up at the Arizona State Capitol for the second week in a row to urge Governor Doug Ducey to reopen Arizona.

Monday's protest happened and as the state inches closer to April 30, when Arizona’s stay at home order is set to expire.

The order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, was issued by Gov. Ducey and took effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 31. The order asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home, and also lists a number of activities that are exempt from the order.

During a news conference on April 22, Gov. Ducey said his decision on whether to extend the order will be based on what he sees in the virus data.

“We do not want to lose the ground that we have gained,” Gov. Ducey said. “I want to get back to where we were as much as anybody in the state. But I want to do it in a safe and healthy way.”

The governor said he could continue the order, modify it, or allow it to expire.

There’s still a lot of questions about what could, and perhaps should, happen.

Advertisement

Former State Health Director Will Humble, who is now the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, says there are encouraging signs Arizona is moving in the right direction

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out with new suggestions for an initial reopening, including in schools, where students have lunch in classrooms, at restaurants, where disposable menus and utensils are encouraged, and at churches, where virtual or outdoor services should be utilized and face masks worn. The six feet distance recommendation will apply to all scenarios

Still, testing needs a ramp-up to start phasing in a reopening. On Monday, Gov. Ducey announced an effort called "Arizona Testing Blitz," with a goal of testing 10,000 to 20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19, every Saturday, over three weekends.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Banner Health opens new COVID-19 testing site at Arizona State Fairgrounds

Phoenix first responders to take COVID-19 antibody tests

Farmers seeing drastic swings in food demand due to COVID-19 pandemic